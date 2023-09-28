New operating centre for Wigan-based motivational speaker The Scary Guy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the past two years, the American-born emotional intelligence teacher has been doing up an old Age UK premises in Market Street into both a headquarters and a home for himself, his Wigan-born wife Cathryn Woodhall, her mum Barbara, and their Cockapoo dog Molly.

When fully opened, the centre will comprise a private tattoo studio, art gallery, and a "world class" centre for human behaviour, communication and emotional intelligence teaching.

The Scary Guy, an expert in human behaviour, communication and emotional intelligence teaching in his home, studio and gallery, Market Street, Wigan.

With his imposing 6ft presence and tattoos that cover his face and most of his body, The Scary Guy (his legal name) is a familiar sight around Wigan. The Minneapolis-born motivational speaker has said he aims to eliminate hate, violence and prejudice worldwide and has worked with schools, police forces, the military, and a host of communities and corporate organisations to promote peace.

He has 35 years’ experience as a tattooist and previously ran three tattoo studios of his own in Tucson, Arizona - however his latest outlet will not be a "walk-in" service but by appointment only.

The 69-year-old said: "We're really excited about it. I'm a British citizen and we've made our home here in Wigan.

"We moved to Wigan five years ago, we bought the building two years ago and converted it from a commercial property into our home. We moved here because my mother-in-law Barbara Woodhall, Cathryn‘s mother, is 86 and has Parkinson’s and so now we take care of her. She lives on the first floor.

"I changed my name legally 25 years ago and it now appears on both our United States passport and a British passport.”

The front section of the three-storey building will be an art gallery, where Scary will show his work as well as creations by other artists. Visitors will be able to view the work and buy them from the artist.