A new private health clinic could be coming to Standish soon if the latest plans are approved.

The former travel agents on High Street could be transformed into a health centre for residents of the Wigan village.

The private centre would provide mental health support and therapy as well as offer physiotherapy and podiatry services, a planning document stated.

The former home of Got 2 Go Travel would be given a complete overhaul with the creation of a waiting room, reception and treatment/consultation rooms on the ground floor.

The former home of Got 2 Go Travel in Standish

The first floor would contain a larger treatment room and staff offices.

Applicant Shamir Patel believes a wider range of health services in the area is needed.

“The proposed development would broaden the existing provision of public services through the introduction of new clinical services within the town centre,” the design and access statement said.

“Existing similar services already exist (GP practices, podiatrist etc) however the proposed development would provide a unique facility in which a range of private direct to patient clinical care services can be provided, with the aim of alleviating strain on existing GP and NHS local provision.”

The applicant believes this service, if approved, would help to relieve the local GP services by providing direct patient care and reduce waiting times on stretched NHS services for routine care.

Consultation is ongoing until the end of December and Wigan Council is expecting to make a decision early in 2024.