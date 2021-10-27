New Wigan Lidl store: Sign goes up as construction progresses

The new Wigan Lidl store off Woodhouse Lane

Plans for the store on the former industrial estate off Woodhouse Lane were given the green light by councillors in July.

The site used to be owned by fencing company Betafence ltd before it was demolished in 2013 and the site has since been completely cleared.

As well as the new store, the area has also seen a number of new houses being built over the last three years.

Before plans were granted, there were concerns from local residents relating to traffic and parking in the area.

On behalf of Lidl, Jonathan Harper of Rapleys LLP said the company has worked hard with the council on a proposal which will “contribute positively’ to the area and enhance the site.

He said: “The proposals will result in this vacant brownfield site being brought back into beneficial use to provide a positive contribution to the surrounding area.”

The construction of the store will see the creation of 40 new full-time jobs, which people in the area are expected to benefit from.

There will also be 80 new "futureproof" car parking spaces implemented on the site, including two new electric vehicle charging points with the possibility of more being installed in the future.

12 bicycle parking spaces will also be included in the development along with a new traffic regulation order and parking restrictions on Whitworth Way.

This will be the sixth Lidl in the borough and whilst there is no confirmed opening date as of yet, it is expected to open its doors early in 2022.