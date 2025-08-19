It has been a long time in coming, but the beginnings of a new skyline are emerging in Wigan town centre.

In recent days, colossal deliveries of girders have been transported to the site of the former Galleries shopping centre, and now the first of them have been erected, so at last shoppers can see how the new market hall at Fettlers will fit in.

The first frames to go up are at the entrance looking onto Market Place where the Marketgate shopping centre used to be.

Over the coming weeks the steel skeleton of the new, 90,000ft sq indoor market will begin to reveal itself in what is the first, but most complicated, phase of the whole £135m project.

Further phases, including a a 144-bedroom Hampton by Hilton Hotel, 464 homes and a multimedia centre with a cinema, 10-lane bowling alley and indoor mini-golf, will follow, with the pace picking up because the market hall is, from a civil engineering point of view, the trickiest to complete, according to experts.

While it might not look like much has been happening since the former mall was flattened and obligatory archaeological searches took place, the developers have been concentrating on two key areas: the new market hall and, out of public view, an extension of the basement.

Drilling operations have been taking place in recent weeks to support the steel frame installation.

The market hall is expected to be built and open late next year, and the existing market hall will remain open until the new building is ready for occupation.

Once the move is complete, the current market hall will be demolishedm, with that area taken up by new homes as the council bids to repopulate the town centre, both to help ease the local housing shortage and also to have hundreds more customers for the local shops and businesses readily at hand.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Principal contractor Galliford Try’s work on site is entering an exciting new phase with the arrival of the steel frames for the new market hall.

“This marks the beginning of a visible transformation that will begin to define the skyline of Fettlers, an exciting new neighbourhood where people can live, shop, work and visit.”