Ninja Warrior adventure park in Wigan reopens and thanks key workers

The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at Robin Park was among the indoor venues in the borough which were able to welcome customers through the doors once again on Monday after being shut for months,

The facility, which allows residents to test their strength and agility against a massive obstacle course inspired by a hit TV game show, is also marking the milestone by offering free visits to NHS staff and other key workers.

Adrian Griffin, director at Ninja Warrior UK in Wigan

Mr Griffin said: “There’s an official day for thanking the NHS in July but we’re reopening now and July seemed a long way down the line.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get people to come in and to say thank you for everything they have done.

“We know absolutely nothing about what has been involved at the hospital.

“I’ve heard the stories of what the staff have to deal with and they do an incredible job.

“They have done all the way through the pandemic.

“We are more than happy to let them in free of charge and let them know we value them.”

Mr Griffin also spoke of his relief at getting the adventure park open once again during the latest rollback in England’s coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “It has been a long time.

“People will have to get used to the idea of coming again but we can’t wait to get back to normal.

"Hopefully there will be no more lockdowns and the vaccines will work.”