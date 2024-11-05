Nisa store raises over £2,400 for charity in partnership with primary school

Nisa Locally Smithy Green, led by store owners Mitesh and his brother Hepesh Halai - affectionately known as Gaz - joined forces with Ince CE Primary School to host a fun-filled fundraising day for Talk First, a local charity supporting families and children.

Originally intended to take place outside the Nisa store, the overwhelming community interest prompted the school to generously offer their grounds, transforming the day into a larger celebration of community spirit.

The event was packed with excitement, featuring stalls, games, and a crowd-favourite Gaz getting soaked in the stocks!

The collaborative efforts of the school, Talk First, Wigan Council, and the Wigan Mayor highlighted the true power of partnership within the local community. The fundraising exceeded expectations, with more than £1,600 raised on the day.

Ince CE Primary School contributed a generous £410, and Nisa Locally Smithy Green further boosted the total by matching the school's donation through their Making a Difference Locally (MADL) fund. This brought the overall amount raised to an impressive £2,421.

Reflecting on the event, Hepesh said: "A representative from Talk First called it ‘Community Partnership working at its very best!’ We couldn't agree more. This day showed what can be achieved when our community comes together for a great cause."

He extended heartfelt thanks to the school staff, volunteers, Talk First representatives, and the local dignitaries who made the day such a success. Through Making a Difference Locally, Nisa retailers support local causes by donating a percentage of sales from Heritage and Co-op products in-store, directly benefiting their communities.

Kate Carroll, Nisa’s Head of Charity, added: "This event exemplifies the incredible impact our retailers can make through MADL. We are so proud of Nisa Locally Smithy Green and the Ince community for their unwavering dedication to helping local causes like Talk First."