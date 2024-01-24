News you can trust since 1853
Notorious Wigan eyesore disappears as work finally begins on new homes

We are only a few weeks into the new year and already one of Wigan’s notorious grot spots has gone!
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
For several years, residents of Scot Lane have had to put up with an unsightly mound of bricks which was left behind when Newtown Labour Club was demolished.

The club itself hadn’t been much to look at, especially after its closure in 2017, but the rubble stayed there stubbornly, even after Little Scotland Developments received planning permission from Wigan Council to build 10 homes and four flats on the site in November 2021.

Diggers on the site of the former Newtown Labour Club
Diggers on the site of the former Newtown Labour Club
The heap became even more of an issue once the major new football hub was completed right next door to it at Laithwaite Park and it again appeared in Wigan Today’s rogues’ gallery of eyesores folk would like rid of in 2024.

In recent days though the bricks have suddenly been spirited away.

At first it was speculated that the council or developers involved in the hub had carried out the work, but this is not the case and excavators are now on site, digging foundations.

And it turns out that the land was sold by Little Scotland to Stockport-based civil engineering and home-building firm Westshield which expects to have completed the work by March of next year.

The pile of bricks had been marring the area for several years since Newtown Labour Club's demolition
The pile of bricks had been marring the area for several years since Newtown Labour Club's demolition
After that the homes will be managed by the Progress Housing Association.

One Scot Lane resident said: “It is such a relief to see that pile of bricks gone. It has been an eyesore for years. Good to see new homes being built too.”

