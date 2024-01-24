Fire crews battle an inferno and high winds as a derelict Wigan hotel goes up in flames
Police have launched an arson with intent to endanger life investigation after youths were reported setting fires at the former Rockleigh Hotel on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, on the early evening of Tuesday January 23.
Four pumps from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Leigh fire stations descended on the scene shortly before 7pm as flamed billowed from the roof of the derelict property.
The hotel is due to be demolished after planning permission was recently granted to build homes there, but with terraced houses and a BT exchange building closeby there was a high risk of the incident becoming far worse.
A spokesman for the Hindley crew said: “Because of the high winds there were embers swirling around everywhere in the air so one of our biggest concerns was them landing on the homes nearby, so we kept them at bay by spraying water.
"It was a difficult fire to tackle from inside the building and it was only when a hydraulic platform from Oldham arrived that the flames could quickly be brought under control.”
Bolton Road was sealed off by police for a time while the incident was tackled.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 7pm on Tuesday January 23 firefighters were called to reports of a building fire on Bolton Road, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan.
“Four fire engines from Wigan, Hindley, Leigh and Atherton fire stations arrived quickly at the scene, which involved a former hotel building. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to make the scene safe.”
It is understood that Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as “arson with intent to endanger life” after youths were seen acting suspiciously at the scene.
It was only last month that Jigsaw Homes was given the green light to demolish the Rockleigh and transform it into 26 affordable housing for local residents.
The brownfield site off Bolton Road will comprise entirely of one-bedroom cottage flats.
All the homes will be available for affordable rent and managed by Jigsaw Homes.
This means they will be available at a price of 80 per cent of the current market rate.
The proposal was to build 13 two-storey blocks with 19 parking spaces to accommodate the tenants.
In the meantime, the derelict building has been an eyesore for years (and appears in Wigan Today’s worst eyesores gallery for 2024), regularly attracting intruders and vandal attacks.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.