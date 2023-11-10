One of Wigan's favourite pubs to get new lease of life after ownership change and refurbishment
The Bowling Green, on Wigan Lane, closed in July and has been out of use since.
That was until local commercial property developer Parfitts took over with an aim to bring back one of the town’s favourite watering holes.
They hope to be open in time for the festive season and a launch date is expected to be confirmed soon.
Sky Sports and TNT Sports will be installed for broadcasts and there are plans to launch darts, dominoes and pool teams to take part in community competitions.
Business owner Bradd Parfitt said: “We aim to open in a few weeks, we are just giving the pub a refurb, however we are looking to make it a destination venue for entertainment and sports at the weekend.
"In the week we will have darts and doms teams, quiz nights and pool teams. There’ll be soul, karaoke and open mic nights too.