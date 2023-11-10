One of Wigan's favourite pubs to get new lease of life after ownership change and refurbishment

A popular pub in Wigan will re-open its doors after new owners renovated the premises.

The Bowling Green, on Wigan Lane, closed in July and has been out of use since.

That was until local commercial property developer Parfitts took over with an aim to bring back one of the town’s favourite watering holes.

They hope to be open in time for the festive season and a launch date is expected to be confirmed soon.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will be installed for broadcasts and there are plans to launch darts, dominoes and pool teams to take part in community competitions.

Business owner Bradd Parfitt said: “We aim to open in a few weeks, we are just giving the pub a refurb, however we are looking to make it a destination venue for entertainment and sports at the weekend.

"In the week we will have darts and doms teams, quiz nights and pool teams. There’ll be soul, karaoke and open mic nights too.

A look at the new interior of The Bowling Green

“We will be launching a food menu eventually with Sunday roasts as well as a lunch menu that visitors to the nearby hospital could sample."

Social media users expressed their delight at the prospect of The Bowling Green reopening. One commented: “Get Wigan Lane back to how it use be: booming.”

Another said: “Wow, so very different. This used to be our parents’ pub many years ago. Wishing you the best of luck”