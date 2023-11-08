A new convenience store has opened in Wigan borough with a launch party.

One Stop opened its doors on Wigan Road, Leigh, and to celebrate the first 50 customers were given bags filled with various products.

An additional five lucky customers were also handed a £20 voucher each after finding golden tickets that were hidden around the store.

Exterior of the new One Stop shop, in Leigh

Members of the community filled the aisles and were delighted to look around the premises. Bosses say the new store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, plus treats for the family.

Alongside household names, the store also stocks a range of their own brand products such as meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – allowing customers to taste top quality food for affordable prices.

Customers can also take advantage of a lunchtime meal deal featuring sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks.

The new store is open every day from 7am to 10pm.

Lucky customers received bags of products as part of the launch event