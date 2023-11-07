Wigan woman issues appeal for help after front of partner's van is stolen

A Wigan woman has appealed for help after the front of her partner’s van was stolen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steph Gaskell is asking for anyone on Redwood Avenue in Orrell who has CCTV or noticed anyone acting suspicious in the early hours of Monday morning (November 6) to get in touch.

In a post on the Orrell News and Events Group on Facebook, she said: “The front of my partners van has been taken in the early hours of this morning (between 12-4.30am ish).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The front of the van has been stolen in the early hours of Monday morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone on Redwood Avenue has cctv of the street please can you check to see if you can help in any way, any shifty people out in that weather or vans going past etc

“He did leave home to go on holiday around 4.40am so would of drove away in a red Qashqai around that time towards M6 so ignore that car, they are not suspects

“Thanks for your help”