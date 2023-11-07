Wigan woman issues appeal for help after front of partner's van is stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steph Gaskell is asking for anyone on Redwood Avenue in Orrell who has CCTV or noticed anyone acting suspicious in the early hours of Monday morning (November 6) to get in touch.
In a post on the Orrell News and Events Group on Facebook, she said: “The front of my partners van has been taken in the early hours of this morning (between 12-4.30am ish).
“If anyone on Redwood Avenue has cctv of the street please can you check to see if you can help in any way, any shifty people out in that weather or vans going past etc
“He did leave home to go on holiday around 4.40am so would of drove away in a red Qashqai around that time towards M6 so ignore that car, they are not suspects
“Thanks for your help”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.