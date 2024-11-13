Optimum announces MBO takeover following Peter Moran’s retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Optimum Design UK Ltd , a Wigan based leading Sports Teamwear, Protection, Footwear and Apparel business incorporated in 1996, proudly announces the successful management buyout (MBO) following the retirement of its founder, Peter Moran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Moran, who has guided Optimum to significant heights over nearly three decades, expressed his confidence in the new leadership team, saying, "After an incredible journey spanning nearly three decades, I am proud to announce my retirement as Managing Director of Optimum, a company I founded in 1996. Over the years, we have built a strong, innovative business, driven by a team of loyal and dedicated professionals who have been with me almost since we started.

"It is with great confidence and pride that I pass the baton to our trusted senior management team through a management buyout. Their unwavering commitment and deep understanding of the business and more importantly our core values ensure that Optimum will continue to thrive and uphold the standards of excellence we have established. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our clients, retailers, partners, suppliers and employees who have been part of this remarkable journey, and I look forward to witnessing Optimum’s continued success under new leadership.."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company will now be led by its long-term senior management team: Sean and Hayley Deane, and Kevin Hayes. This strategic transition has been expertly facilitated by Fairhurst Accountants and both Taylors Solicitors and Alker Ball Heald Solicitors.

New Optimum Team, Sean & Hayley Deane and Kevin Hayes

Sean Deane, newly appointed Managing Director, remarked, “We are deeply grateful for Pete’s mentorship and leadership over the years. Hayley, Kevin, and I are committed to upholding Optimum’s values and driving the company forward, building on the solid foundation laid by Pete.”

Hayley Deane, Director and Head Of Purchasing, added, “This is an exciting new chapter for Optimum. Our combined experience and shared vision for the future will ensure that we continue to deliver excellence and innovation in the sports industry.”

Kevin Hayes, CFO and Director, emphasized, “Our focus remains on our clients and partners. We will continue to enhance our services, maintaining the high standards and reliability that have been synonymous with Optimum since its inception.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairhurst Accountants played a pivotal role in the seamless transition. Their expertise ensured that the MBO process was smooth and efficient, positioning Optimum for continued success under its new leadership.

Optimum would like to extend thanks to Mathew Catterall of Taylors Solicitors and Gary Shepherd of Alker Ball Heald’s Solicitors for their expert legal guidance, ensuring a smooth transition.

Optimum has established itself as a powerhouse in the sports sector, known for its exceptional service and unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. The transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, promising sustained growth and development.