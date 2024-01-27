Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment chain Trespass is to open its first outlet in the area.

Its February arrival in the Grand Arcade not only broadens choice to shoppers but also creates important job opportunities for the economy and local community.

Mike Matthews, general manager of The Grand Arcade shopping centre, Wigan

Five new roles have been created as a result, strengthening the local workforce as the business moves into a unit vacated by clothing retailer Hurley’s.

Alexander O’Neil, area manager at Trespass said: “We’re delighted to be coming to Grand Arcade Shopping Centre in Wigan.

"This is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK. We know the people of Wigan love the outdoors.

"And we know they also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring.

"With the winter weather upon us, our latest store opening at Grand Arcade couldn’t be more timely.”

Exploration is at the heart of Trespass. For over 30 years they have designed and produced groundbreaking performance outerwear, footwear and accessories for all types of outdoor pursuits.

Bridging the gap between fashionable, technical and traditional, the products continue to innovate with own-brand technologies such as Tres-Tex and Tres-Shield that have transformed outdoor attire.

The addition of Trespass not only expands the shopping options within the Grand Arcade but also reinforces our commitment to providing a varied retail choice for shoppers.

The mall team says it is excited to welcome Trespass, further strengthening our position as a premier shopping destination in Wigan.

Grand Arcade manager, Mike Matthews said: "We are delighted to start the new year on a positive note by welcoming Trespass to the centre.

"This addition underscores our dedication to offering our visitors an enriched and enjoyable shopping experience.

"We look forward to the positive impact Trespass will have in Wigan."