A distraught shopkeeper has appealed for help in tracking down an intruder who “trashed” his Wigan town centre store.

Adam Hughes is the owner of events decor business Plan It Events in Bishopgate and is still coming to terms with the damage and costs of an early hours raid on his premises near the parish church.

CCTV footage captures an intruder weaering a balaclava, face mask and blue top trying to get through the door, wrecking it in the process, before gaining access through a window instead.

He then proceeded to ransack the shop, looking for valuables, before fleeing on one of Adam’s pedal bikes.

Plan It is in the process of moving premises – hopefully to a new base in Pemberton – after a new lease for the building prevented sub-letting, so most of Adam’s stock was neatly stacked in boxes, ready for the transfer.

But when he came into work on the morning of Tuesday September 10, it was to a scene of chaos. Checking the camera, it showed the break-in taking place at 2.25am .

He said: “I’ve only had the shop for five months and this was the last thing I needed. I am still trading and hope to move very soon, but the burglary has made things very difficult.

The masked intruder caught on CCTV outside Plan It Events

"The lone guy first of all broke the door, despite not getting in, then wrecked the window and its frame. Once inside he just tore everything apart. Everything was scattered everywhere, shelves, racks and railings were pulled down and drawers were yanked out.

“He must have thought there was money in the till but all he would have found would be invoices from wholesalers.

"He made such a mess that it is difficult to know exactly what was stolen, especially as so much stock was stowed away in bags and boxes.

Insurance will cover contents but he things the repairs will likely cost him upwards of £2,000.

Adam Hughes is hoping to move premises to Pemberton

He said the burglary wouldn’t have got far on the bike because it was defective.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.