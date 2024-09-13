Wigan man walks free after attack and death threat case collapses

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST

A Wigan 27-year-old who denied attacking and threatening to kill a woman has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

Jonathan Kay, of Helvellyn Road, Billinge, had previously appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to assaulting Elaine Kay by beating and making a death threat against her on March 2.

But since then the prosecution has offered no evidence and he was discharged from the dock.

