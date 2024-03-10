Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FBW Engineering Services Limited, which is based on Wheatlea industrial estate in Goose Green, aims to leverage ARL Consulting's specialist expertise in the food and beverage sector, providing valuable access to the industry.

Together, they will be able to offer a broad range of technical and commercial services, with ARL expected to benefit from the inclusion of FBW's mechanical and electrical services.

Both businesses will maintain their autonomy and operate independently under the umbrella of FBW Group, with FBW co-owner Ian Hampson assuming the role of managing director at ARL as part of the arrangement.

Mike Dawber and Ian Hampson, of FBW Engineering Services Limited, with ARL Consulting’s founder Simon Binyon

Working in tandem with the existing management team and collaborating closely with ARL's founder Simon Binyon, Mr Hampson aims to ensure a seamless integration of operations at the Chester-based enterprise.

Having taken the reins of FBW in 2016 through a management buyout, Mr Hampson, alongside co-owner Mike Dawber, has actively fostered growth and invested significantly in the business.

He said: "Mike and I share a passion for growth and have consistently invested in the business since our takeover. We've successfully elevated FBW's profile, securing clients both domestically and internationally.

“The acquisition is the next natural step, aligning with our growth strategy and providing us with the opportunity to explore new markets and integrate additional expertise into our business. ARL is a well-respected brand in the effluent treatment sector, with an impressive client portfolio and a specialist skillset that we are proud to invest in moving forward.”

FBW was founded in 1995 and provides process, mechanical, electrical and ICA engineering services to UK-based and overseas clients.

In late 2023, the team at FBW grew with new appointments including Emma Carter as team administrator and Tom Smith as a mechanical engineering apprentice.

Mr Dawber said: "We're thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Emma, Tom and our newest colleagues from ARL as they join our group. The prospect of venturing into new markets is particularly exciting and we eagerly anticipate the opportunities and growth that lie ahead in the future."