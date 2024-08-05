Pensioner made to feel ‘old and vulnerable’ by ‘gaslighting cowboy’ has faith in humanity restored
Isabel Webster, 73, suffers from long-term ME and last year underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer.
She said she was "pressured" by a door-to-door salesman to put in new paving outside her Winstanley home. But the work wasn't done properly and she was left £7,000 out of pocket.
The company who carried out the shoddy work was then dissolved, meaning she was unable to claw back any money.
Calum Griffin, owner of CG Paving, saw a post on social media and offered to rip up the bad job and do the drive for free, enlisting local businesses to help.
Calum said Ms Webster was “crying on the doorstep” when she told him about her experience.
He said: "It’s disheartening how many people are being ripped-off by cowboys. Traders get a bad name, but not everyone is like that.
"When we do a job, we do it properly. I believe you only get out what you put in, and we wanted to give something back to the community.”
He added: “We’re fully booked for the next few months but managed to squeeze the job in.
"It took us about seven days but now it looks a lot better and it didn’t cost her a penny.”
In a Facebook post after the work had been done, Isabel Webster said: "It's like a huge weight has been lifted and it comes after being made to feel old and vulnerable by the gaslighting cowboy who did the previous work in February.
“The whole team and the traders who were also involved were pleasant, polite, organised and extremely hard working. Everyone worked so well together - seamless!
“I will be forever grateful for what you have done for me.”
She added: “They’ve been a fantastic team. I was left for weeks with an absolute mess but now the driveway looks immaculate.”
Her son Mark also commented on CG Paving's Facebook post: “Amazing work! Thank you for everything you have done for mum.”
