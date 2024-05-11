Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan paving firm came to the rescue after callous rogue traders took advantage of a vulnerable pensioner.

Isabel Webster, 72, suffers from long-term ME and last year underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer.

She said she was "pressured" by a door-to-door salesman to put in new paving outside her Winstanley home. But the work wasn't done properly and she was left £7,000 out of pocket.

Wigan pensioner Isabel Webster (left) with Calum Griffin, owner of CG Paving

Mrs Webster was so unhappy with the standard of work that she reached out to another firm, CG Paving, to see if they could salvage it. They were shocked by what they found and estimated it would cost £10,000 to rip it all out and start again.

And the boss of the firm, Calum Griffin, was so angered by her story that he agreed to supply a new resin driveway at no cost to herself.

Calum said: "I was horrified by what I saw. There was no dig out, no preparation and no consideration for their actions. The tarmac wasn’t even laid properly. In a couple of weeks, it will peel up and start cracking.

"We assessed it would cost £10,000 to put right. We offered to do it for free and asked for other contractors to chip in

Isabel Webster

"The lady is really ill and is housebound, and her husband is also in hospital.

"It was the old salesman tactic, she was basically pestered into getting the work done.

"When we told her we'd do it for free, she was lost for words and crying over the phone. After I put up a post on our Facebook page, all my regular suppliers said they would help out and we will be supplying all the labour and machinery.

"We're hoping to squeeze the job in as soon as we can."

Calum Griffin has come to the rescue.

In his Facebook post, Calum added: "Don't let these scumbags give the building trade a bad name and we will have one happy lady once completed."

Mrs Webster said: "Although I have a sign on my door asking cold callers not to disturb me, in February whilst taking in a delivery I was approached by a salesman who was going door to door. I said I wasn't interested, I was ill and it was a bad day. But they persisted.

"Two weeks later the contractor came out to start. I wasn't impressed from day one. He arrived at 3pm instead of 9am, did an hour’s work and left. He had little or no equipment.

"He has since told us he has dissolved his company so we wouldn't be able to get any compensation from him.

The shoddy workmanship means the driveway will have to be ripped up

“I'm incredibly grateful to Calum.

"The man who did the first job was very intimidating towards me at the end. It was very stressful."

Her son Mark commented on CG Paving's Facebook post: "I can’t begin to tell you what this kindness and generosity means to my mum and to all of us.