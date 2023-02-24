Domino’s latest branch is located on Warrington Road in Ashton and began serving customers on Friday February 24, welcoming a number of new pizza chefs, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

After 17 years of business in Haydock, pizza lovers in Ashton will now be able to enjoy some of Domino’s iconic toppings – including Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme amongst many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch they are giving away delicious pizzas to 100 lucky customers, to be in with a chance of winning head to the Domino’s Ashton-in-Makerfield Facebook page. The competition runs until Saturday February 25, with the lucky winners announced on Sunday.

Domino's new store is located on Warrington Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The new branch’s manager Peter Cunliffe said: “We’re excited to have opened a new store in Ashton-in-Makerfield, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team including delivery drivers and aspiring managers. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”