And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways advises motorists to give themselves extra journey times

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

M6, from 9pm March 1 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J29 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.