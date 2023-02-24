Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week
Wigan's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network the week ahead.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.
M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
A580, from 9pm February 27 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.