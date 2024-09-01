Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to convert on land next to a historic but disused pub in Wigan into an estate with 19 homes.

A prior application to transform the Grade II-listed Pagefield Hotel on Gidlow Lane into a complex of 10 apartments has been approved. Manchester-based ICI Developments Ltd now wants to build the 19 more homes in three separate blocks on land at the rear of the former pub, built in 1902.

The pub closed several years ago because of a downturn in business, a planning statement from Neil Pike Architects of Bolton says.

Exterior of The Famous Pagefield pub, also known as Pagefield Hotel, 168 Gidlow Lane, Wigan. Built in 1902, it's been empty for years and now surrounded by scaffolding.

“The preservation of the Pagefield Hotel building is an important part of the re-development of this site and the traditional features of this building have been respected during the design process of this proposal,” it goes on.

There would be 12 three-bed units and seven four-bed units with each dwelling including private gardens and adequate car parking spaces, in accordance with local planning requirements, if the application is approved.

“The surrounding area is predominantly residential, with a mix of housing styles, and is well-served by local amenities, public transport and access to green spaces,” the planning statement says.

“The site is currently a vacant plot of land that has remained undeveloped since consent was originally granted, characterized by overgrown vegetation and no existing buildings, with the exception of the Pagefield building itself.”

Vehicle access to the development will be provided via Park Road. The proposed layout includes a minimum of two parking spaces per homes.

Pedestrian access and connectivity with the surrounding area have also been prioritised, says the architect, with footpaths and green spaces integrated into the site layout.

The statement concludes: “This proposal represents a sensitive and well-considered development that balances the need for new housing with the preservation of historical assets.

“The design and layout have been carefully crafted to ensure minimal impact on the listed building while delivering high-quality, sustainable homes that will benefit the local community.”