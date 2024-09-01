Plan for 19 homes and land next to historic Wigan pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A prior application to transform the Grade II-listed Pagefield Hotel on Gidlow Lane into a complex of 10 apartments has been approved. Manchester-based ICI Developments Ltd now wants to build the 19 more homes in three separate blocks on land at the rear of the former pub, built in 1902.
The pub closed several years ago because of a downturn in business, a planning statement from Neil Pike Architects of Bolton says.
“The preservation of the Pagefield Hotel building is an important part of the re-development of this site and the traditional features of this building have been respected during the design process of this proposal,” it goes on.
There would be 12 three-bed units and seven four-bed units with each dwelling including private gardens and adequate car parking spaces, in accordance with local planning requirements, if the application is approved.
“The surrounding area is predominantly residential, with a mix of housing styles, and is well-served by local amenities, public transport and access to green spaces,” the planning statement says.
“The site is currently a vacant plot of land that has remained undeveloped since consent was originally granted, characterized by overgrown vegetation and no existing buildings, with the exception of the Pagefield building itself.”
Vehicle access to the development will be provided via Park Road. The proposed layout includes a minimum of two parking spaces per homes.
Pedestrian access and connectivity with the surrounding area have also been prioritised, says the architect, with footpaths and green spaces integrated into the site layout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.