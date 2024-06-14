Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to convert a Co-operative funeral care premises into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for eight people.

The scheme for the property on Prospect Street, Tyldesley, has appeared on Wigan council’s planning portal.

Applicant Ryan Wrigley, of Pendle Court, Leigh is asking for a change of use to an HMO with eight bedrooms for eight people together with a first-floor gable window and external alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co Operative Funeral Care in Tyldesley

A document submitted by the Swinton-based agent, RA Fisk and Associates, says the HMO will be run in a ‘suitable manner’.

“This includes ensuring no anti-social behaviour is emanating from the property,” it says. “Any [necessary] repairs will be carried out, the property will be maintained and communal areas will be kept clean and tidy.”

It says access to the property will provided for inspections to be carried out, ‘in the case of any incident at the property (eg. fire)’.

“Managers will hold responsibility to ensure that the conditions attached to the HMO licence are being maintained and the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation Regulations are not being breached,” it goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the manager’s name and contact details being made available to all tenants and displayed in the property.

All means of escape from the property will also be kept free from obstruction and maintained in good working order and repair and fire alarms and other firefighting equipment will be provided and maintained.