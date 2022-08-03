But community group Standish Voice has objected to the scheme, saying that it breaches the Standish Neighbourhood Plan.

The group is also calling for an archaeological survey of the site, as it was a former pipe shop of local significance.

A drawing for the planned work by Bloor Homes

Bloor Homes has applied to build 13 additional homes, extending the current estate off Pepper Lane in Standish.

The farm was bought by Bloor Homes a number of years ago and has been boarded up ever since. It sits next to the 300-property estate currently being built.

The plans show an access from the estate already being built, with three and four-bedroom houses proposed for the new site.

Standish Voice has opposed the project, despite the land being classified as safeguarded (to be used for future development) due to a policy in Standish Neighbourhood Plan.

That policy states that 1,148 homes in the area need to be occupied on safeguarded land that is already being built on, before further plans can be passed.

But the group has asked authorities for an updated number on the new homes that are currently tenanted, and if the figure in question is expected to be reached in the near future.

Further justification for their objection is that only 10 per cent of houses will be affordable, which falls considerably below Wigan Council’s minimum of 25 per cent.

A spokesman from Standish Voice said: “We object to this application as it breaches one of the most important housing policies in Standish Neighbourhood Plan – that no more building should take place on Safeguarded Land in Standish until a level of agreed development has taken place.

“The amount of affordable housing in this proposal is also totally inadequate, consisting of around 10 per cent of the properties rather than the Wigan Council minimum of 25 per cent.

"We are also concerned that the application does not include an archaeological survey of the site.

“A previous application for the area included a recommendation for recording the archaeology of the site as it was a former pipe shop of local significance."