Wigan rugby club appeals for help to catch firebugs after two arson attacks

Two youths set fire to the benches at Wigan St Jude's ARLFC, in Worsley Mesnes, on Thursday, June 30.

Four weeks later, a group of three youngsters set a further three benches on fire.

The first was ignited at 12.30am on Saturday, July 30 and firebugs then left the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the benches that was destroyed

But two people returned two hours later and caused significant damage to two more seats, as well as the side of the clubhouse, before fleeing the area.

Today, the club released CCTV footage of people police wish to speak to.

A Facebook post by St Jude’s said: “We replaced the first bench at a significant cost to the club, only for it to happen again four weeks later causing further damage to three more benches and the side of the clubhouse – which will cost the club a lot of money to repair and replace.

CCTV image of one of the youngsters police want to speak to

"It was extremely lucky the clubhouse was saved by the fire service who thankfully attended both incidents.

"The police are very keen to speak to these youths.

"We want to have a nice clubhouse for our members to enjoy without mindless acts of vandalism costing the club a large amount of money replacing and repairing things when it could be spent elsewhere to improve facilities.”

Anyone who recognises the youngsters or has any information is urged to call police on 101 or email [email protected]

The fire also caused damage to the clubhouse