Planning application to turn former pub on the outskirts of Wigan into a shop

A pub on the outskirts of Wigan could be turned into a shop, plans have revealed.

By Sian Jones
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

An application submitted by Thistlewood Properties Ltd unveiled the intention to turn The Stag on Station Road in Garswood into a convenience store.

The pub has been vacant since November and previously had numerous attempts to try to revitalise it.

The proposed development will have a total floorspace of around 352m sq, utilising the ground floor of the existing building and will also include a car park containing 19 spaces.

The Stag has been vacant since NovemberThe Stag has been vacant since November
It is also said to provide numerous job opportunities for members of the local community.

Part of the planning statement said: “The proposals will provide a suitable use, on a brownfield site within an existing urban area.

“The fabric and character of the existing building will be predominantly retained, with sympathetically designed additions to create a suitable amount of floorspace to enable the proposed convenience store to work and operate appropriately.

"The new store will allow for an improvement in the range and choice of goods offered locally by providing a modern new retail environment with a light and spacious floorplan and adequate car parking provision.”

It also states that while there a number of shops in the area, none of them are “concentrated into a centre”.

There has been two previous applications submitted to St Helens Council to turn the establishment into a similar type of premises in 2015 and 2016.

Both of which were refused due to concerns surrounding traffic congestion and noise pollution.

The original decisions were appealed, which were also dismissed.

