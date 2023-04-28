Wigan firm to spearhead the biggest communication network shake-up in more than a century

Lansafe, a managed service provider covering IT, telecoms and security, has become an approved partner of ITS Technology Group’s Faster Britain programme with a mission to help businesses across the borough switch to full fibre services.

As the date to switch off the old, Victorian copper phone network approaches,Lansafe is warning companies not to leave the switch to full fibre too late, with thousands of organisations in the region still reliant on the old analogue network.

Lansafe MD Lee Roby

Analogue phone services currently operate along copper wires, but plans are already in place for these to be switched off at the end of 2025.

This is due to communication needs changing with the adoption of internet calls, video conferencing and online collaborative tools exceeding the capabilities of the old network.

ITS Technology Group’s North West Faster Britain network footprint spans across the region including Lancashire, the Liverpool City Region, and Greater Manchester.

Becoming a Faster Britain approved partner has enabled Lansafe to offer businesses a seamless transition to the new networks and access gigabit-capable services. Fibre provides the motorway for bandwidth hungry applications such as, VOIP Telecoms, Video Conferencing, Security Systems and more.

Funeral director R Banks and Son is among Lansafe's customers, along with the Cavern Club in Liverpool

Wigan businesses can also benefit from Lansafe’s locally-based engineers and business support team being on hand to offer advice and guidance throughout the simple process to switch networks.

Lansafe managing director Lee Roby said: “The Big Switch-Off 2025 will affect every business that has landlines on the old copper network. Calls will need to operate via a broadband connection instead.

"We have seen demand for more bandwidth and speed dramatically increase over the last two years, not only for services such as VOIP, Online Chat, and hosted IT but for security services including CCTV and dire and intruder systems which are all dependent on internet connectivity.

“We are delighted to be a Faster Britain approved partner to support businesses across Wigan and beyond with the seamless transition to new digital technologies. There are no connection fees and three months free line rental. With local teams, we can have engineers on site quickly and our expert business support team are on hand to answer questions businesses have about how to switch without disrupting normal operations.

Lansafe's base in Appley Bridge

“The new fibre optic Faster Britain infrastructure installed across the Northwest by ITS not only offers faster speeds than copper, but it is more reliable, more resilient, and much easier to maintain. You need to have the right infrastructure for the job, fibre is the future and now is the time to upgrade.”

Established in 2004, Lansafe based in Appley Bridge, works with small and large businesses alike and recent customers include R Banks & Son Funerals Ltd which operates 15 sites in the region, the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool and property management experts Adam Geoffrey.

The UK is not the first country to make changes to its telecommunications infrastructure, as the Netherlands and Estonia have already switched off their analogue networks, and Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan are amongst those also in the process of switching to universal full fibre access.