Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Council’s planning department has approved an application to change the use of a property on Scot Lane, Aspull, from a residential dwelling to a cafe.

It will provide a new home for Truly Scrumptious, a much-loved cafe which was previously based just metres away on Moorside but closed in March last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Truly Scrumptious moved out of its premises on Moorside, Aspull, last year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Sarah Ward plans to transform the “dilapidated” terraced house into a cafe and will have three full-time members of staff based there.

Under the planning consent, she is allowed to trade between 7.30am and 6pm on weekdays, from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays.