Plans approved for popular cafe to return to Wigan village
Wigan Council’s planning department has approved an application to change the use of a property on Scot Lane, Aspull, from a residential dwelling to a cafe.
It will provide a new home for Truly Scrumptious, a much-loved cafe which was previously based just metres away on Moorside but closed in March last year.
Owner Sarah Ward plans to transform the “dilapidated” terraced house into a cafe and will have three full-time members of staff based there.
Under the planning consent, she is allowed to trade between 7.30am and 6pm on weekdays, from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 3pm on Sundays.
Since the original cafe closed, the business has continued to operate, providing buffets, celebration cakes and afternoon teas, as well setting up stalls at events such as Haigh Foodie Friday.
