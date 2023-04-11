An application has been submitted to Wigan Council to find out whether prior approval is needed for a roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system at Brocol House, in Wigan town centre.

Chesterfield-based solar energy firm Custom Solar wants to put 140 panels on the roof of the Jobcentre Plus and Department for Work and Pensions building on King Street.

Brocol House, on King Street, Wigan

They would each have a capacity of 500W, giving a total of 70kWp, according to the application.

The panels would be installed onto an A-frame mounting system and be dark blue or black in appearance, with none of them installed more than one metre higher than the roof level and one metre from the edge of the roof.

