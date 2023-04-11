News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
26 minutes ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
51 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
1 hour ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
3 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
3 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request

Plans for 140 solar panels to be fitted to roof of Wigan's job centre

Solar panels could be installed on the roof of Wigan’s job centre.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

An application has been submitted to Wigan Council to find out whether prior approval is needed for a roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system at Brocol House, in Wigan town centre.

Read More
Saddle up for Manchester to Blackpool bike ride and raise money for Wigan charit...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield-based solar energy firm Custom Solar wants to put 140 panels on the roof of the Jobcentre Plus and Department for Work and Pensions building on King Street.

Brocol House, on King Street, WiganBrocol House, on King Street, Wigan
Brocol House, on King Street, Wigan
Most Popular

They would each have a capacity of 500W, giving a total of 70kWp, according to the application.

The panels would be installed onto an A-frame mounting system and be dark blue or black in appearance, with none of them installed more than one metre higher than the roof level and one metre from the edge of the roof.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application is now subject to a consultation period and the council’s planning department hopes to make a decision on the scheme by the end of May.

WiganWigan CouncilDepartment for Work and PensionsKing StreetBrocol HouseChesterfield