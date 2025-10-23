An artist's impression of what the Orrell Aldi store would look like

Big plans for an Aldi store – and 50 new jobs – on the site of a former hotel complex will come under scrutiny at Wigan’s planning committee next week.

The store chain has applied for permission to build the store along with internal access roads and car parking at Abbey Lakes Hall, on Orrell Road, Orrell.

If it is approved existing buildings on the site will be demolished so that the 17,500ft sq new store can be erected.

Now-vacant Abbey Lakes Hall, which comprised of a mix of retail and local services, will be bulldozed as part of the plan.

The new Aldi building with be single-storey and there will be new vehicle access to Orrell Road.

It will include 107 parking spaces and seven accessible spaces as well as five parent and child spaces along with three electrical vehicle charging points.

There will also be five motorcycle spaces and cycle stands as well as internal cycle storage facilities for employees.

The proposal also includes plans for 12 external lighting columns, measuring six metres high.

Some 44 responses have been received by the council – 13 objections and 30 in support.

A report to the planning committee says that the site is within the Green Belt, but on a previously developed site. Officers have recommended the plans for approval.

Councillors will convene at Wigan Town Hall this Tuesday (October 28) to give their verdict.

The blueprint was first unveiled in the summer of last year.

The company said at the time: "We understand that many residents currently travel further afield to access our low-cost, high-quality products, with the nearest Aldi stores located in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

"These stores are increasingly busy, and a new store on Orrell Road would provide a more convenient shopping destination, reducing the need for long trips and alleviating pressures on our existing stores.

"This new development aims to contribute to local economic growth and improve retail choice for residents in Orrell and Up Holland.”

Earlier this year the budget retailer also asked residents for their views on a proposal to move the Newtown Aldi from its current home on Scot Lane to a new site on Frith Street near B&Q.