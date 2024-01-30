Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aspull’s Truly Scrumptious became a village favourite when it opened on Moorside in January 2012 and it was recognised at the Wigan Business Awards just months later.

But the cafe closed its doors in March last year, with owner Sarah Ward citing “issues with the landlord” in a post on Facebook.

Since then, the business has continued to operate, providing buffets, celebration cakes and afternoon teas, as well setting up stalls at events such as Haigh Foodie Friday.

Owner Sarah Ward at Truly Scrumptious, on Moorside, Aspull, in 2013

Now, a planning application has been submitted to Wigan Council which could see Truly Scrumptious have its own home once more.

Ms Wards wants to convert a “dilapidated” terraced house just metres away on Scot Lane into a cafe and has requested permission to change its use.

Three full-time members of staff would be based at the business, according to planning documents, and it would operate from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Truly Scrumptious moved out of its premises on Moorside, Aspull, last year

The application states the property has space for two cars to park.

So far the council’s planning department has received one comment about the proposal, from people who support it.

They wrote: “We fully support the change of use of 5 Scot Lane to a cafe. It will help re-establish the community spirit and bring back a local business that has been immensely missed.”