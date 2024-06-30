Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A blueprint proposing the demolition of a Wigan village restaurant and replacing it with retirement homes has been submitted.

The application to West Lancs Council planners by Almond Estates would see the Rivaj of India on Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington – which is still trading – razed and 18 flats and maisonettes for older people built in its stead.

The three-storey block would comprise one and two-bedroomed homes plus 48 parking spaces and landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rivaj in Wrightington

It is also proposed to retain the adjoining bowling green and replace the existing bowling hut with a new “play cafe” building with associated outdoor play areas, parking and a new bowling club-cum-community use room.

The application says that the development would provide a “much needed apartment complex for retirement living” and it would “seek to improve the visual impact of the buildings by using materials that pay respect to the local area.”