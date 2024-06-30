Plans to flatten Wigan village restaurant for retirement block
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application to West Lancs Council planners by Almond Estates would see the Rivaj of India on Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington – which is still trading – razed and 18 flats and maisonettes for older people built in its stead.
The three-storey block would comprise one and two-bedroomed homes plus 48 parking spaces and landscaping.
It is also proposed to retain the adjoining bowling green and replace the existing bowling hut with a new “play cafe” building with associated outdoor play areas, parking and a new bowling club-cum-community use room.
The application says that the development would provide a “much needed apartment complex for retirement living” and it would “seek to improve the visual impact of the buildings by using materials that pay respect to the local area.”
Locals have until July 19 to register any comments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.