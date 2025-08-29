A popular gift shop in a Wigan village will close its doors after 12 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bumbles, on Preston Road, Standish, will shut its shop on Saturday, August 30 due to a decrease in footfall.

Owner Victoria Padgett decided to put her business online earlier and due to its success, she has taken the difficult decision to solely focus on Bumbles’ online offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Padgett owner of Bumbles, who is shutting up shop after12 years in business, although she will continue to trade online

She said: “We’ve not got the space to store the shop and online, and online is the way everybody is going now.

"It is sad but you’ve got to do what’s best. We can offer more online than what we can currently in the shop because we can store more.

“It’s a shame for my older customers because they’re not online, but the 20 to 30 year olds all shop online.

"We’ve been here 12 years and I’ve loved it, but you’ve just got to move with the times even if you don’t want to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior of Bumbles which will soon be closing

Bumbles is currently having a sale of up to 50 per cent on stock that will not be going on the website.

The building will still be used by Victoria to store the online products, which will still include brands East of India, POM, Bernie Parker, Lua and Tilly Pig as well as handmade Woodwick candles and personalised gifts.

Victoria says she will miss her customers the most and wants to thank the local community and customers for all their support over the past 12 years.

She added: “We will be able to stock a wider range of all the brands that the customers love the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For my regular customers who aren’t online, I’ll be helping them out.

"I’ll miss the customers, we chat they pop in just to say hello even if they don’t want anything.

"Owning a shop like this, it’s not just about the sales, it is like a service to the community. We have had many a laugh in here.

"It will be really sad. It’s a pretty shop and it’s quite unique.

"I want to thank all of my customers because they have been very loyal to me over the years.”