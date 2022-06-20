The Earl of Balcarres on the main road through Scholes has been put on the market for £250,000 plus VAT and has been part of the Wigan community for generations.

Its upper floor – where private living accommodation including four bedrooms, lounge, kitchen, shower room and a bathroom can be found – has been recently refurbished following a much publicised arson attack early last year.

The Earl of Balcarres on Scholes

It is on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets which describes the premises as a “a traditional wet-led community local that benefits from an enclosed smoking area.

"The pub is situated on a busy main road in a densely populated area and is surrounded by local businesses.

"As such custom is predominantly drawn from the local area.

"The main entrance opens into an open plan trading area. In front is a traditional bar servery. To the right-hand-side is a games area with pool table and darts board.

The bar area that will be familiar to locals

"To the lefthand-side there is more of a lounge décor feel with a carpeted floor and fixed upholstered seating and timber tables and chairs. Ancillary rooms comprise disabled and ladies’ and gents’ customer toilets.

"There was a catering kitchen, but it is no longer equipped or in use.”

In the basement there is a mechanically cooled beer store, and further store rooms.

The premises are fully licensed, but Fleurets says that the premises may be suitable for conversion to a home in multiple occupation or to a takeaway.

The recently refurbished kitchen in the upstairs living quarters

A viewing session takes place at 1pm on Tuesday June 21.

The pool table area

Another of the recently refurbished upstairs rooms

An outdoor area of the Earl of Balcarres

The bathroom in the living accommodation