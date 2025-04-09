Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Leigh’s post office after it was named among 108 crown branches set to be taken over or closed.

The Post Office revealed in November that it was looking to offload branches, which would see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters or possibly even closed.

It has now confirmed that 108 crown branches – including the one in Leigh – will be handed over to franchisees by autumn.

It is understood the Post Office expects the majority of these branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff.

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt said: “I am deeply disheartened to hear that the Post Office intends to franchise all of its directly managed

branches, including our much-valued post office on Silk Street in Leigh.

“This post office is part of the fabric of Leigh and it provides essential services that residents and businesses rely upon, such as accessing pensions and paying bills. The staff consistently offer exceptional, face-to-face service, which residents and businesses rely on to stay connected.”

She has been advocating for the post office to remain in Leigh town centre in recent months, writing to Nigel Railton, chairman of the Post Office, meeting with Gareth Thomas MP, parliamentary under secretary of state for the Department for Business and Trade, creating an online petition and working with a cross-party group of MPs to try and keep post offices open.

She added: “I will continue doing everything I can to ensure these vital services remain easily accessible, of a high standard, and remain located in Leigh town centre. The residents of Leigh should not be forced to settle for less.”

The move is part of efforts by the Post Office to generate cash to help it increase pay for postmasters.

It said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by £250m a year by 2030.

Mr Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a New Deal for Postmasters, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40m worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10 per cent.”

The Post Office said the plan was launched by its board following consultation with unions and reviewing options with its postmaster consultative council.

The organisation stressed it is committed to meeting the requirement to have a minimum of 11,500 branches across the UK.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, said: “The Post Office’s claim that these community services will be maintained by their failed franchising model is laughable to anyone who has seen their local Post Office services reduced to the back of a shop.

“The sell-off of WH Smith last week shows just how fragile and ill thought-out this model is.

“This is the full privatisation of the Post Office via the back door.”