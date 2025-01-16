Practical programme of support launched for Wigan businesses with new #HereforBusiness campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses across Wigan can take advantage of a new programme of free webinars and events designed to support with the essentials of running and growing a business in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With businesses facing a range of cost pressures, #HereforBusiness will help businesses navigate the challenges and build financial and operational resilience into their business planning.

Launched by GM Business Growth Hub, the campaign will provide expert-led advice on topics such as cost-saving strategies, sales growth, and financial planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running until March, the programme features six webinars and two events. Building on the success of previous #HereforBusiness campaigns, it focuses on equipping businesses with practical tools to strengthen their foundations, adapt to opportunities, and plan for growth.

Businesses in Wigan can access support.

At the flagship webinar on 20 January at 9.30am, ‘Business Resilience: How can we help you in 2025?’, Cllr Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council and Greater Manchester’s Economy Lead, will join the Growth Hub’s specialist advisors and partners, including experts from Beever and Struthers.

The session will cover key topics such as reducing costs, increasing sales, and accessing international markets. To register, visit: https://www.businessgrowthhub.com/events/how-can-we-help-you-in-2025.

The programme also includes a networking event on 29 January, hosted in partnership with the Federation of Small Businesses. Held at Arrive Workspace in Media City, this event will allow attendees to make connections and gain insights from other business leaders and specialists.

Other webinar highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 February - Sales mastery: Navigating local and international markets.20 February - Smart savings: Practical strategies for reducing business expenses.20 March - Blueprint for success: Crafting a winning business plan.

The campaign, powered by the Growth Hub, is being delivered with the support of local authorities and partners such as the Federation of Small Businesses and the GM Good Employment Charter.

Janine Smith, Director of GM Business Growth Hub, said: “This campaign is about equipping businesses with practical, actionable solutions to help them succeed in 2025. With insights from our expert advisors and partners, these sessions are tailored to give businesses the confidence and tools they need to adapt and grow.”

Cllr Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council and Greater Manchester’s Economy Lead, said: “As a new year begins, we want to ensure businesses across Greater Manchester have the support they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The #HereForBusiness campaign has been designed to help businesses navigate the big challenges, like managing costs, growing sales and planning for the future. Alongside the programme of webinars and events, GM Business Growth Hub offers a wide range of tools and resources – get in touch to explore the support available.”

Businesses can register for events on the Hub website at https://www.businessgrowthhub.com/resources/5-things-businesses-should-focus-on-in-2025-and-how-to-get-started/.

Previous #HereforBusiness campaigns has supported thousands of Greater Manchester businesses through tailored advice, events, and resources.

For more information about GM Business Growth Hub, visit https://www.businessgrowthhub.com.