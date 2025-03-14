£4.5M boost empowering Greater Manchester businesses with essential skills support

Businesses across Greater Manchester can now access free, tailored skills development support to help address workforce challenges, boost productivity, and invest in staff training.

The £4.5 million expansion, funded by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), allows GM Business Growth Hub to offer businesses access to specialist training in essential workplace skills, including English, Maths, Digital Literacy, and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

The programme also supports broader skills development, helping businesses shape the training they need to future-proof their workforce.

Already a successful business support organisation, GM Business Growth Hub is expanding its services to offer more flexible workforce development in response to employer demand.

The Hub team delivering essential skills support to businesses

This means businesses can now access training that enhances core workplace skills, develops leadership capability, and provides sector-specific training.

A team of dedicated Skills Coaches will provide one-to-one guidance, helping businesses and employees identify skills gaps and access the right training opportunities. The Growth Hub is also working with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and a network of employers to ensure training meets the needs of local businesses.

Janine Smith, Director at GM Business Growth Hub, said: “People are at the heart of every business, and we’re making it even easier to see how or where you can support them. This programme will help businesses and individuals realise their full potential through dedicated expert support and training.

“This enhanced offer is more than just upskilling, it’s about creating a brighter, stronger economy full of people who are proud of what they do. Every person in Greater Manchester deserves to feel supported and celebrated in their work, this investment will have a big impact in making that happen.”

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s Lead for Technical Education and Skills, said: “Investing in skills development is crucial to maintaining Greater Manchester’s position as a hub of innovation and growth, as outlined in the Local Skills Improvement Plan. We are pleased that this new offer directly responds to employer feedback on Essential skills development.

“By empowering businesses of all sizes and working closely with employers and training providers, we're helping individuals gain the skills they need to thrive in an ever-evolving economy and build a stronger, more inclusive workforce."

Clive Memmott OBE, Chief Executive, Greater Manchester Chamber, said: “The economic growth rate of Greater Manchester is more significant than many other parts of the UK, skills development and investment is critical to continue this growth and keep Greater Manchester at the forefront.

“By equipping employees with the right skills, businesses can unlock their full potential, increase productivity, and navigate economic challenges with confidence. At the Chamber, we are committed to supporting both individuals and businesses on this journey, and we're delighted to be collaborating again, with The Growth Company to deliver this programme.”

The fully funded support is available to all who meet the eligibility criteria, live and work in Greater Manchester, including those who work on a voluntary basis.

To find out more, visit www.businessgrowthhub.com/programmes/skills-development/.

This investment will build on a decade of business support delivered by GM Business Growth Hub, on behalf of the GMCA. Since 2011, the Hub has engaged with more than 90,000 businesses and individuals wishing to start a business, created over 14,000 jobs, and safeguarded a further 12,000.