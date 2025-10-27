PuzzlePop shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards

PuzzlePop, the Wigan-based small business – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Best Based Home Business category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our family business specialises in crafting unique, custom-designed puzzles that transform ordinary gifting into an unforgettable adventure. Each puzzle is meticulously handmade, revealing hidden surprises like dream holidays, thrilling experiences, or personalised getaways once solved—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion.

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

Cusomised Take That puzzle revealing tickets purchased as a gift

To learn more about the UK Small Business Awards, click here. https://smallbusinessawardsuk.co.uk

Connect with PuzzlePop

www.puzzlepop.co.uk l Facebook - Puzzle Pop l Instagram - @puzzlepopgifts