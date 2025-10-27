PuzzlePop shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards

By Paige Williams
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 21:33 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 09:16 GMT
PuzzlePop, the Wigan-based small business – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Best Based Home Business category.

Our family business specialises in crafting unique, custom-designed puzzles that transform ordinary gifting into an unforgettable adventure. Each puzzle is meticulously handmade, revealing hidden surprises like dream holidays, thrilling experiences, or personalised getaways once solved—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion.

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

Cusomised Take That puzzle revealing tickets purchased as a giftplaceholder image
To learn more about the UK Small Business Awards, click here. https://smallbusinessawardsuk.co.uk

Connect with PuzzlePop

www.puzzlepop.co.uk l Facebook - Puzzle Pop l Instagram - @puzzlepopgifts

