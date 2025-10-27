PuzzlePop shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards
Our family business specialises in crafting unique, custom-designed puzzles that transform ordinary gifting into an unforgettable adventure. Each puzzle is meticulously handmade, revealing hidden surprises like dream holidays, thrilling experiences, or personalised getaways once solved—perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion.
The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.
The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.
