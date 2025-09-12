Rambler Group completes acquisition of two Burnley business centres from Seneca

Rambler Group Holdings is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Northbridge House and Lodge House, two landmark business centres in Burnley.

The properties were acquired from Seneca Property, led by Managing Director Chris Bullough, for an undisclosed sum. Denise Walker of Glenville Walker acted for Rambler Group in the deal.

Located on Elm Street Business Park, Northbridge House offers over 51,000 sq ft of high-quality, flexible office accommodation, including serviced office suites, coworking options, meeting rooms, and extensive on-site parking. Its central location provides excellent access to Burnley’s transport links and the wider North West.

Lodge House, situated on Cow Lane, is a sensitively restored period mill building providing more than 26,000 sq ft of elegant workspace. The property combines historic charm with modern facilities, featuring a manned reception, boardroom and meeting suites, lift access, and an attractive courtyard garden. Its carefully restored chimney stands as a proud reminder of Burnley’s industrial heritage, making Lodge House one of the town’s most distinctive business addresses.

As part of the acquisition, Rambler Group has TUPE-transferred and retained all existing staff operating at the centres, ensuring continuity of service for occupiers and safeguarding local jobs.

Qasim Ahmed, Chief Executive of Rambler Group Holdings, commented:

“Burnley has a thriving and ambitious business community. What we are also seeing is a growing appetite for town-centre offices, where businesses and their teams can be close to everyday amenities such as banks, coffee shops, and post offices. More and more occupiers are moving away from isolated business parks and instead want vibrant, connected locations. By bringing Northbridge House and Lodge House into our portfolio, we are making a long-term commitment to meeting that demand. This follows our recent acquisition of The Oaks Hotel in Burnley under our Aura Hotels brand, and underlines our ambition to invest further across the North West. Importantly, we are also retaining the dedicated teams already running the centres, as we recognise the value of their local knowledge and relationships with occupiers.”

Chris Bullough, Managing Director of Seneca Property, added:

“Northbridge House and Lodge House have played an important role in Burnley’s office market. We are pleased to pass them on to Rambler Group, who bring both vision and resources to continue their growth.”

Denise Walker, Managing Partner at Glenville Walker, who advised Rambler Group on the legal aspects of the transaction, said:

“It has been a pleasure to once again work alongside Qasim and the Rambler Group team on this acquisition. Northbridge House and Lodge House are two standout properties in Burnley, and this deal further demonstrates Rambler Group’s commitment to investing in the North West. We are proud to have supported them in delivering a seamless transaction.”

This acquisition marks another step in Rambler Group’s expansion across the North of England, strengthening its growing property portfolio alongside established operations in transport and hospitality. The Group’s strategy is focused on investing in high-quality assets, supporting local enterprise, and creating spaces that help towns and cities thrive. Over the past 12 months, Rambler has also centralised its head office operations to Burnley, consolidating management from its businesses in Edinburgh, London, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, East Sussex and Hampshire — further embedding the Group’s commitment to the North West.