A popular Wigan borough community pub is to close its doors in the next few days.

The Gardeners pub in Lovers Lane, Atherton, announced “with a sad heart" on its Facebook page that it was closing imminently “due to the brewery selling the pub.”

It will only open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday and Sunday before closing for good on Sunday, January 21. No food will be on sale but all alcohol and soft drinks will be half price.

The post added: “Thank you so much for all of your support during our time here at The Gardeners, it has been fantastic.”

The Gardeners pub on Lovers Lane, Atherton

It is understood the pub company which owns The Gardeners is selling up because the building needs extensive work doing to it and a new roof.

Landlady Elly Harrison said: “It’s sad because it was a real community pub. We had done fundraising, we have a brilliant bowling team, and people loved the fact it was in walking distance and all home cooked food.”

The Find My Pub website – which advertises vacancies for new landlords and licensees – last year described The Gardeners as being “surrounded by plenty of housing, shops, and new bars/restaurants which have opened in the main part of the town, catering to all age groups.” It also adjoins a popular bowling green.

The announcement of the closure has already attracted more than 150 comments since it was posted on a local community group’s Facebook page, all expressing sadness and disappointment at the news.

One said: “That is sad news – not lived in Atherton long and have been in a couple of times primarily for Sunday dinner. Lovely pub with a good vibe really gutted for all.”

Another said: “Many happy memories of the Gardeners. Shame these locals are being let go.”

While another said: “It could be a gold mine with all the new properties around, we really need a good pub/ restaurant.”

One person posted: “Used to be four pubs in that area, sad they will be gone.”