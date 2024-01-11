A Wigan floristry shop has been put up for sale after almost 16 years in business.

Kerry Docherty opened Wild Flowers in 2008 falling in love with floral arrangement when she was looking for a creative outlet after the birth of her son, Sam.

She quickly giving up her job in banking to embark on a national certificate in Floristry at The Welsh College of Horticulture and a degree in Floral Design at Myerscough College.

Returning to her home town of Wigan, she opened Wild Flowers in the final year of her studies, originally renting the space in Standish before buying outright.

Kerry Docherty, owner of Wild Flowers, has put her business up for sale

In December 2019, they opened a custom built workshop space above the flower shop for various classes and introduced a programme of events throughout 2023.

Kerry and her staff would teach more than 100 students a year how to create their own wreath in the run-up to Christmas as well as teaching many other classes both at the shop as well as off-site for other events such as Hen Parties.

Over the years the business bloomed and its reputation continued to grow becoming known for it’s natural, wild country style with a twist of the unusual.

However after almost 16 years in business Kerry has decided to put her business up for sale in a bud to pursue other ventures.

In a social media post she said: “Are you a budding florist about to finish training?

"Or a creative person with a passion for flowers looking for a new career? Or even someone looking for a business that is already well established?

“Now available, an amazing opportunity to buy an established, well recognised and highly respected florist retail business that has a significant loyal client base both locally and online.

"Located in a prime high street location.

“All weddings and workshops booked this year will still be led by Kerry.

After nearly 16 years at the shop, getting married in November and turning 50 (yikes!) this year, it is time for me to look to focus on new goals and spending time with my family.