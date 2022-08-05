Located in the Co-op store in Standish, the branch will now provide up to 105 hours of service per week alongside the retail counter.

The main counters will remain open at the normal hours of 9am to 5.30pm, while the new counters will be open from 7am to 10pm every day to give customers more choice of when to visit.

It will mean people can visit the post office when its is most convenient for them and can make cash withdrawals and deposits, which will be particularly useful as Standish no longer has a bank.

Shot of the newly revamped Post Office in Standish

Co-op area manager Alex Price said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to modernise and improve our post office services. Co-op aims to operate at the heart of local life, and we continually work to develop the range, choice, products and added services that create a really compelling offer to serve our communities conveniently.”

Martin Kearsley, banking director at Post Office, said: “Post offices across the UK continue to handle well over £3 billion each month, which demonstrates just how vital being able to deposit and withdraw cash securely and conveniently is for millions of people.”

Additional services on offer at the branch include shopping returns, travel money, and checking and sending passports.

The borough has lost more than a dozen village and town post offices in the last two decades.

.

Some post offices have relocated to other stores, such as Co-op, to continue providing services to customers.