A residential home in Wigan has been recognised for the tailored care it provides to residents.

Kingshill, in Standish, was crowned as the winner of the Co-Production award at the Great British Care Awards in the North West.

The prize is given in recognition of how actively it involves the 15 residents in designing their own care.

Explaining their unanimous decision to give the award to the Kingshill team, the judges said: “Kingshill thrives on 24/7 personal support with co-production at its core.

The Kingshill team

Residents lead decision-making, ensuring inclusion, empowerment, and value. From care plans to decor choices, their voices shape it all. Their testimonials echo gratitude for feeling heard, supported, and empowered in their unique journeys.

The winning team is made up of residential manager Colette O’Neill, deputy manager Nicki Cumberbatch, and social inclusion co-ordinators Steph Short, Susan Tyler, Jennifer Monks and Catherine Huddleston.

Ms O’Neill said: “Winning this award means the world to us. It tells us that we are doing the best we can to support people to live their best lives. At Kingshill we make sure everything we do is person-centred, which means we never lose sight of the different needs of each individual. We work hard to make sure we are completely inclusive.

"Fully involving our residents in all decisions gives them a sense of belonging and inclusivity and allows them to have control over their lives and decisions around the daily running of the service.”

They were nominated by Mark Thornton, co-production coordinator of Making Space - the national health and social care charity which operates Kingshill.

Mark said: “At Kingshill, the team works with residents to increase their independence and actively encourage them into supported employment and volunteering. Residents hold and chair their own monthly meetings and are fully involved in all aspects of their care. They’re regularly involved in training and development and recruitment, which helps us support and welcome the best new staff and volunteers into our organisation.