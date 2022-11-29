News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Residents can have their say on proposed move for a Wigan borough post office

Residents are being given a say on plans to move a Wigan borough post office while offering daily opening and longer hours.

By Holly Pritchard
53 minutes ago - 1 min read

A public consultation is now open for people to comment on Bickershaw post office’s proposed relocation to J’s News and Convenience Store, at 451 Bickershaw Lane, following the postmaster’s resignation.

Read More
Wigan eye care business throws a party as it celebrates a landmark anniversary
Hide Ad

The current premises, just down the road at 521 Bickershaw Lane, will no longer be available.

Bickershaw Post Office: The Postmaster for the current branch at 521 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, WN2 5TU has resigned and the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use.

Most Popular

The Post Office says the move could help safeguard the service but it would also mean that there would be a post office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The proposed opening hours are: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5.30pm. This would be an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of postal service available a week, including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. The branch would also open earlier and close later. Consultations close on January 4, 2023.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 276406.

Hide Ad

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to: Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone: 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone: 03457 22 33 55.

J's News and Convenience Store, 451 Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, Wigan, WN2 5TL. This is the proposed location for a new Bickershaw post office.
Hide Ad
Flashback to 1972: Popular Bickershaw postmaster Albert Sutch pictured on his last day there before retiring
ResidentsWiganPost Office