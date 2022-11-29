Residents can have their say on proposed move for a Wigan borough post office
Residents are being given a say on plans to move a Wigan borough post office while offering daily opening and longer hours.
A public consultation is now open for people to comment on Bickershaw post office’s proposed relocation to J’s News and Convenience Store, at 451 Bickershaw Lane, following the postmaster’s resignation.
The current premises, just down the road at 521 Bickershaw Lane, will no longer be available.
The Post Office says the move could help safeguard the service but it would also mean that there would be a post office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The proposed opening hours are: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5.30pm. This would be an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of postal service available a week, including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. The branch would also open earlier and close later. Consultations close on January 4, 2023.