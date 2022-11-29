The Post Office says the move could help safeguard the service but it would also mean that there would be a post office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The proposed opening hours are: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5.30pm. This would be an extra 34 hours and 30 minutes of postal service available a week, including all-day Sunday, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. The branch would also open earlier and close later. Consultations close on January 4, 2023.