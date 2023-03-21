News you can trust since 1853
Residents of a Wigan township able to voice their opinions on latest home plans

Members of the public are being given the chance to have their say on plans for yet more housing in their Wigan township.

By Matt Pennington
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read

Those living in Standish are can attend an event at the local community centre in Moody Street so they can view the plans and have their say on a proposed housing development off Pepper Lane between 3pm and 8pm on Tuesday March 21.

Persimmon Homes will host the event regarding its scheme, which proposes the building of around 75 homes on a former stables and paddocks.

After circulating leaflets throughout houses in the area, bosses are hoping to get a good turnout for the Community Consultation Event in which concerns can be both raised and addressed.

Standish residents are encouraged to attend the event.
With part of these estates already built on Rectory Lane, the firm says that 25 per cent of the homes will be classed as affordable.

No timescale has been set for the development but Persimmon has asked for residents’ views ahead of a planning application being submitted, community group Standish Voice has encouraged people to attend.

Standish has famously ballooned in size in recent years with hundreds of new houses built, and some have complained that there aren’t the complementary facilities support rocketing population numbers.

But the Pepper Lane site is designated as “land safeguarded for future development”, just like the rest of the area that is currently being built on in Standish.

Neighbourhood forum Standish Voice has made its concerns clear. In a social media post they said: “It is obvious to everyone that the infrastructure in the village cannot sustain the homes already being built, never mind new ones.

“Planning law is very complex and Government rules mean housebuilders have an easy time of having applications passed.”

If you can't make it to the event email your views to [email protected]

