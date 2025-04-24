Retro pictures from Wigan's former Debenhams store as work continues on Stack

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
As Wigan’s huge former Debenhams store is transformed into an entertainment and hospitality hub, we look back at the staff who once worked there, the events that took place and visits from some famous faces.

The department store was once a popular attraction for shoppers in Wigan town centre and became the anchor tenant at the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

However, it closed in 2021 when Debenhams went bust and stood empty for two years.

Charity Rebuild With Hope moved into the large space in 2023 to open what was dubbed “Britain’s biggest charity shop”.

And now structural work is taking place to convert it into the Stack hospitality and entertainment hub, which will include bars, food hall operators and a stage area hosting live entertainment events.

Life in Wigan's former Debenhams store

1. Debenhams

Life in Wigan's former Debenhams store Photo: National World

The Voice Kids UK contestant Jake McKechnie gets ready to entertain shoppers in 2018, pictured with sister Heather Mason and her daughter Caitlin, five

2. Debenhams

The Voice Kids UK contestant Jake McKechnie gets ready to entertain shoppers in 2018, pictured with sister Heather Mason and her daughter Caitlin, five Photo: Michelle Adamson

Staff at Debenhams in Wigan in 1974

3. Debenhams

Staff at Debenhams in Wigan in 1974 Photo: National World

Shoppers queue outside Debenhams in April 2021 as the store reopens after the coronavirus lockdown

4. Debenhams

Shoppers queue outside Debenhams in April 2021 as the store reopens after the coronavirus lockdown Photo: National World

