The department store was once a popular attraction for shoppers in Wigan town centre and became the anchor tenant at the Grand Arcade shopping centre.
However, it closed in 2021 when Debenhams went bust and stood empty for two years.
Charity Rebuild With Hope moved into the large space in 2023 to open what was dubbed “Britain’s biggest charity shop”.
And now structural work is taking place to convert it into the Stack hospitality and entertainment hub, which will include bars, food hall operators and a stage area hosting live entertainment events.
