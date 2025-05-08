Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs have given the green light to a major transformation of Skelmersdale town centre and its economic regeneration.

The Masterplan outlines a long-term strategy to revitalise former New Town Skelmersdale, focusing on economic growth, better transport and community-led development.

It will guide public and private investment over the next decade.

The results of the six-week consultation were also presented to members at a recent full council meeting.

A barely recognisable Skelmersdale town centre

A total of 2,886 people engaged in the exercise and 325 completed the survey.

A spokesperson for West Lancs Council said the results highlighted strong support for many aspects of the Masterplan, particularly around improving transport, public spaces and business opportunities.

But although feedback was positive overall, there were some considerations from residents about aspects of the proposals.

The agreed Masterplan has therefore been refined, ensuring that the final version better aligns with community priorities while maintaining the strategic objectives.

Revisions have been made to the Skelmersdale plans since a public consultation

Changes made in response to community feedback include: improved accessibility and transport links including the relocation of the Concourse Bus station to street-level; enhanced investment in Tawd Valley Park and altering the Yewdale Residential Scheme to reduce the number of homes.

Key to the plan is the development on the Glenburn site of around 400 much-needed new homes, critical to attracting and securing the public and private sector investment needed to deliver the Masterplan as a whole.

While new housing is a key component of the Masterplan, the consultation highlighted public consideration around infrastructure capacity relating to healthcare, education, and transport.

The Masterplan will be delivered in phases, with the building of new homes aligned to continued discussions with health and education partners to avoid placing undue pressure on local services.

The Masterplan also promotes a site for a new wellbeing and leisure hub and around 28,000ft sq of new commercial floorspace on sites identified along the new high street including new places to eat and drink and a centre for new small businesses to occupy and grow.

The detail of individual schemes will emerge over time and the successful delivery of the Masterplan will rely on private investment and government funding to regenerate the town centre.

Stakeholder engagement to ensure residents, businesses and other town centre stakeholders are consulted and kept informed will also provide a structured and sustainable approach to the delivery of the Masterplan.

During the meeting, it was also agreed that Tawd Valley Developments Limited (TVDL), the Council's wholly-owned development company, would lead the project.

TVDL will coordinate site preparation, infrastructure and public realm improvements, while disposing of plots for development in a phased manner. This will ensure that the Council retains oversight of regeneration, shaping Skelmersdale’s future while leveraging private investment. It also allows for flexibility, enabling development to adapt to market conditions and funding opportunities, while minimising financial risk.

Coun Melissa Parlour, lead member for economic regeneration and green growth, said: “The Masterplan is a realistic and deliverable plan that puts residents’ priorities at the centre. It supports our strategic goals while responding to what we’ve heard from the community.

“A huge amount of work has gone into ensuring the Masterplan aligns with the Council's corporate priorities, the emerging Economic Development Strategy and the Local Plan, supporting investment, job creation and sustainable growth.

“And with TVD at the helm, we can ensure residents’ interests remain at the heart of delivery while staying in control of the important decisions.”