Revive! Trafford announces exciting business expansion into Wigan due to customer demand

By James Harley
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists in Wigan now have access to Revive!, the UK’s leading mobile provider of minor paint and bodywork repairs for vehicles and alloy wheels.

The specialist small to medium area repair technology (SMART) repair company has long been the supplier of choice to car dealerships, fleet managers and insurers.

Using only highly skilled, fully qualified technicians Revive! can carry out quality, cost effective repairs at a time and place to suit customers. Repairs usually cost far less than the average insurance policy excess without the hassle of taking your vehicle to the body shop, sorting out lifts or arranging a courtesy car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Revive! Trafford is owned by Dan and Natalie Normanton. They have been running their business in neighbouring Manchester and due to customer demand have expanded their service to include Wigan.

Dan and Nat Normanton, Owners of Revive! TraffordDan and Nat Normanton, Owners of Revive! Trafford
Dan and Nat Normanton, Owners of Revive! Trafford

Natalie said: “So many people have asked us if we would consider expanding into Wigan we decided that the time was right for us to do just that! We pride ourselves on delivering only the best quality of work and are really looking forward to meeting new customers and creating job opportunities as we expand.”

For more information about Revive! Trafford contact Dan Normanton on 0161 717 0289 or visit the website.

Related topics:WiganMotoristsManchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice