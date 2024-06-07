Revolution bar in Wigan among 12 sites set to close
Revolution Bars has announced that its premises on King Street will be closing its doors permanently on August 31.
It is one of 12 branches shutting across the UK as the chain scrambles to cut costs.
Three North West venues will shut – Blackpool and Manchester Deansgate Locks being the others.
An announcement on Revolution's website said: “We are sorry to say that we will be closing the doors at Wigan in August.
“We're going to be throwing the best parties and serving up the best food up until this time, come and join us for one last pornstar martini!”
At the beginning of this year, the brand's parent company Revolution Bars Group announced it would be closing five Revolution bars, as well as branches of its other brands, with five Revolución de Cuba sites and one Playhouse pub to close.
At the time, chief executive Rob Pitcher said: "We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer.
"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.
It was further reported in April that another 12 bars were at risk of closure but these were not named.
The closures have now been confirmed, with most scheduled to close at the end of August.
