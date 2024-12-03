Routes announces digital partnership with Wigan Council

It was announced that Wigan Council has signed a strategic innovation partnership with local company CV Technologies Ltd, trading as Routes.

Routes allows users to create a Digital Career Passport via a mobile app – essentially replacing theold, tired paper-based CV’s of yesterday. Routes helps to create a line of sight between learners andemployers whilst also interconnecting with training and education providers.It‘s another huge step towards digital transformation in Wigan, simplifying, improving and acceleratingthe task of creating CV’s that engage potential employers.

The app‘s in-built framework means that every user is able to develop an immersive digital profile thatcaptures, evidences and showcases all of their relevant skills, qualifications and experiences. Thegoal being to help people gain work experience, apprenticeships and ultimately employment.Key to Routes’ success is the way it uses digital technology to bring to life the unique attributes ofeach user.

The creation of video references for example, from mentors of all types; i.e. work coaches,work experience managers and lecturers has proved extremely popular with employers.

Mike Sharkey, CEO of Greenmount Projects said:- “Routes will save my team a lot of time andexpense. We trawl through paper based CV’s, when what we need in the construction industry isdigital media and evidence of a workers‘ skills and abilities. Routes is therefore a game-changer forus. We can now quickly assess a candidates’ suitability to our job vacancies. The ability to see videoreferences, work experience and other elements of digital media is the future of how we want to hirelocal talent”

Initially, Routes will be used by a group of NEETS (Not in Employment, Education or Training) withWigan Council as part of the Future Apprenticeships for Businesses (FAB) Talent Pool – they join agrowing list of local education providers, charities and social enterprises within the GM Borough whoare already using Routes to support their talent pool of service users.

Claire Burnham Assistant Director, Skills & Enterprise at Wigan Council said:- “Routes is digitallytransforming how CV’s are created, sent and received. We are really excited to partner with aninnovative company that could help our local residents taking the next steps in their employmentjourneys.”

David Eccles, Director of Routes said:- “We’re delighted that Wigan Council are leading the way indigital transformation across the GM Borough. Our mission at Routes is to give every person a digitalline of sight into employment. Replacing the old Record of Achievement that many people left schoolwith, the Routes App is a far simpler way to showcase your talent, create a digital CV and ultimatelygain employment.”