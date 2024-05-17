Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business from a village near Wigan has been crowned with a prestigious national award to celebrate its outstanding contributions to the local and national economy.

Chemical Processing Services Limited, based in Wrightington, was one of three Lancashire firms to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise for 2023, which honours public or voluntary service and innovation at an exclusive awards ceremony at County Hall.

The company, on High Moor Lane, specialises in the design and development of niche speciality polymers and the manufacture of specialist synthetic resins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: the High Sheriff of Lancashire Helen Bingley OBE DL JP; Paul Jones of Chemical Processing Services Limited of Wrightington; the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire Amanda Parker and CC Alan Cullens, Chairman of Lancashire County Council

Ranked among the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, the KAE is a globally recognised royal seal of approval for UK companies who have notched up outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Chemical Processing Services, represented by director Paul Jones, received its prestigious certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP.