Royal honour: local firm celebrates King’s Award for Enterprise
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chemical Processing Services Limited, based in Wrightington, was one of three Lancashire firms to receive the King’s Award for Enterprise for 2023, which honours public or voluntary service and innovation at an exclusive awards ceremony at County Hall.
The company, on High Moor Lane, specialises in the design and development of niche speciality polymers and the manufacture of specialist synthetic resins.
Ranked among the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, the KAE is a globally recognised royal seal of approval for UK companies who have notched up outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
Chemical Processing Services, represented by director Paul Jones, received its prestigious certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker JP.
The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley, also attend ed the ceremony.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.